Parkinson’s Support Group to meet
The Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorp Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
Blood drive locations shifts
The American Red Cross’ blood program previously hosted at Northside Baptist Church will be moving to its new home effective with the Sept. 20th blood drive. It will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post No. 9, 4470 Hwy 17, Brunswick. For details, visit redcrossblood.org.
Camden Cycling Club Inc., an advocacy organization dedicated to bicycle and pedestrian safety, is gearing up for the eighth annual Three Rivers Ride to be held Nov. 5.
The Three Rivers Ride will begin at the St. Marys waterfront, and it will feature routes that include the St. Marys River, Crooked, and Satilla River. Riders will also see Kings Bay’s landlocked submarine, the Tabby Ruins, and other local sights. Participants can choose one of five distances: The 10-mile Chris Weise Memorial Family Fun Ride, or the 30-mile, 40-mile, 63-mile, or 100-mile route. Registrations received by Oct. 16 include a Dri-fit shirt.
Packet pick-up and early check-in will be held the evening before at the St. Marys Welcome Center, 400 Osborne St. in St. Marys. The day of the event, check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. and riders head out between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Nov. 5.
Women’s Wellness Brunch set for Sept. 14
Heller Healthcare in Brunswick is hosting a Women’s Wellness Brunswick, titled Healthy Living Ladies, at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Brunswick Country Club.
Dr. Jennifer Heller will be discussing medical issues and conditions that affect women of all ages, as well as solutions available right here in the Golden Isles. There will be limited seating available. Early bird tickets are $5. If space allows, tickets will be available at the door for $10.
Tickets include admission to the event, brunch and 1 entry into the grand prize raffle. They are available for purchase at Heller Healthcare, located at 208 Scranton Connector, Suite 120, Brunswick, GA 31525 — or — online at Eventbrite. For more information, call 912-264-2244.