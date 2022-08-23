SGHS to host health fair
The Southeast Georgia Health System will host its free Community Health & Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Camden County Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland.
In addition to free and low-cost health screenings, health system providers and community health care professionals will be on site to offer information on a variety of services and resources available in the community. Attendees can also learn about the prevention and treatment of common chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, balance disorders, cancer and more, including:
• Free health screenings will be offered with no appointment necessary. Those include bone density, blood pressure, grip strength analysis, pulse oximetry (measures level of oxygen in the blood), skin checks and vascular (detects blood vessel blockages that can put a person at risk of stroke or aneurysm).
• Heart health screenings, including an electrocardiogram (EKG) and lipid profile, will also be available. Participants must fast for 12 hours. Appointments are required for the lipid profile; participants will receive the results by mail.
• Prostate screening for men age 40 and older, or those with risk factors, are encouraged to participate in the free screening, which includes a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. This test detects elevated proteins produced by the prostate. A physician will review the PSA results to determine if additional tests are necessary. Appointments are required for the prostate screening; participants will receive the results by mail.
• Breast cancer screenings will be offered. Scheduling a mammogram appointment is encouraged; however, walk-ins are welcome. Most insurance plans are accepted and financial assistance is available for qualifying patients. Results will be sent to the referring provider.
• Medication Reviews will be offered. Attendees are encouraged to bring all medications, including prescriptions, over-the-counter, vitamins and supplements, in their original bottles for a one-on-one review with a licensed pharmacist to discuss possible side effects or medication interactions.
• A Teddy Bear Clinic for children will be held. Children can bring in one of their stuffed dolls or animals to receive a check-up and some tender loving care for injuries, such as missing buttons or tattered arms and legs. Health system team members will also demonstrate a variety of medical treatments a child may encounter while at the doctor’s office or hospital, such as checking vital signs.
For additional information about the Community Health & Wellness Fair or to schedule a screening appointment, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447) or visit sghs.org/healthfair.
— The Brunswick News
