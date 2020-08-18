Red Cross to hold blood drives
Due to a national shortage of blood, the American Red Cross is continuing to host drives across the community.
Blood drives will be held at the following locations:
• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the St. Simons Island Police Precinct, 1965 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
• From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, One Conservation Way, Brunswick.
• From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
• From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m Thursday at Bay Harbour Church of God, 3210 Hwy. 82, Brunswick.
• From noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.
• From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit redcrossblood.org. Masks must be worn and social distancing measures will be observed during donations.
Health system receives award
The Southeast Georgia Health System has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
The health system earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients for the prior 12 month period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.
— The Brunswick News