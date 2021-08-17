Women’s wellness
brunch planned
Heller Healthcare will host a Women’s Wellness Brunch at 9 a.m. Friday at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The topic will be Healthy Living Ladies, inspiring better health and wellness. It is free, however registration is required. Space is limited.
The practice will also host Lunch and Learn event at 11 a.m. Sept 1 also at the Brunswick Country Club. The topic will be regenerative medicine. To reserve a space, call 912-264-2244 or visit www.HellerHealthcare.com/event.
Doctor offers concussion management treatment
Dr. Lindsey Sweat, a board-certified family and sports medicine physician, is now offering concussion management treatment on Tuesday mornings at Summit Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery in St. Marys.
Sweat also practices at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care in St. Marys. Prior to joining the Southeast Georgia Health System’s medical staff, Sweat completed a Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship. As a fellow, she worked with athletes from multiple universities, including Clemson University’s football team during their 2017 National Championship season. As one of the primary team physicians, she provided sideline coverage for football games and took care of athletes in the training room.
Additionally, Sweat is a certified ImPACT® consultant, which allows her to provide innovative concussion assessments.
To schedule an appointment with Sweat, call 912-576-6355.
Tai Chi and Qigong
seminar planned
The Golden Isles Tai Chi Club is holding a Tai Chi Seminar at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 28 at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island.
It is open to the public and there is no charge to attend. Masks are required.
There will be a short presentation regarding the Golden Isles Tai Chi Club and a talk about Tai Chi and Qigong, as it relates to your health and wellness.
There will be a short demonstration by the students and Tai Chi Masters, followed by a question-and-answer period. Those with questions may contact Phillip Davis at 912-634-0815 or drphd@comcast.net.
— The Brunswick News