Blood drives planned for Brunswick, Glynn County
The American Red Cross will host several blood drives in the coming weeks. The following drives are planned and pre-registration is advised.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Blood drives planned for Brunswick, Glynn County
The American Red Cross will host several blood drives in the coming weeks. The following drives are planned and pre-registration is advised.
• From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island
• From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Bay Harbour Church of God, 3210 Hwy. 82, Brunswick
• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Brunswick Elk’s Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick
• From noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 at the First United Methodist Church in Brunswick, 1002 Gloucester St., Brunswick
• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 23 at the St. Simons Police Precinct, 1965 Demere Road, St. Simons Island
• From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick
• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Sept. 16 at the Brunswick Elk’s Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick
• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at College of Coastal Georgia, Mariner Way Conference Center, 3700 Altama Ave., Brunswick
• From 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island
• From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick
• From 1 to 6 p.m Sept. 26 at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by reading and completing the RapidPass pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
SGHS seeks Camden blood donations
The Southeast Georgia Health System is hosting a blood drive at the health system’s Camden hospital located at 2000 Dan Proctor Drive. The drive will be held in from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the mobile unit Wednesday. All donors will receive a $20 e-gift card and a OneBlood gift. Additionally, a wellness check-up will be provided that includes blood pressure, cholesterol and iron count screenings.
Appointments are required and can be made online at sghs.org. For details, call Willie Cherry at 904-224-4331 for more information.
Novavax available at health department
A new type of COVID-19 vaccine is now available in the Coastal Health District. The Novavax shot is the fourth COVID vaccine to be cleared by the FDA in the U.S., and relies on an older, more familiar vaccine technology.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for vaccination. Appointments for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org or by calling the local health department at 912-262-2315.
— The Brunswick News
Motorists who like what they see at gas outlets might want to start looking the other way.
Golf carts will be among the main topics planned for discussion at a town hall meeting Wednesday on St. Simons Island.
A government agency wants to expand federal protection of the North Atlantic right whale off the nation’s East Coast.
The Camden County Animal Shelter is ranked in the nation’s top 100 in a category that won’t make animal lovers happy.
With the holiday season only four months away, the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority plans to begin the programming and installation process of over 80,000 holiday lights next week.
Hyundai Motor Co. has been among the Port of Brunswick’s most important customers for the past 35 years.