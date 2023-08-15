Red Cross in need
of blood donations
The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations over the summer. Local drives are aiming to help replenish the supply.
Upcoming opportunities to donate include the following:
• From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island
• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick
• From noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 22 at the First United Methodist Church, Brunswick annex, 1002 Gloucester St., Brunswick
• From 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the St. Simons Police Precinct, 1965, St. Simons Island
• From 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Golden Isles YMCA 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick
• From 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Embassy Suites, 500 Mall Blvd., Brunswick
• From 2 to to 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Blythe Isles Baptist Church, 170 Cutoff Road, Brunswick
To register to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group offers programs
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group hosts multiple meetings per month. The main support group meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the Thorpe Building of St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island.
The Early Onset Parkinson’s Support Group meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Memory Matters, 2803 Sherwood Drive, Brunswick. For information, contact nixlor@gmail.com.
The Adaptive Fitness Class meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
Boxing for Parkinson’s meetings at noon on Monday and Friday at the YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick.
For additional information about the organization, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
— The Brunswick News
