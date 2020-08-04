Red Cross needs blood donations
The American Red Cross is continuing to hold blood drives to replenish the supply for those in need. At donation locations, all CDC guidelines will be observed for safety. Donors are encouraged to visit redcrossblod.org to register ahead of time and to secure a spot in line.
Glynn County donation sites in the coming weeks are:
From 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Embassy Suites Brunswick/Golden Isles, 500 Mall Blvd., Brunswick.
From 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Golden Isles YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick.
From 11 to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at the St. Simons Police Precinct, 1965 Demere Road., St. Simons Island.
From 11 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Department of Natural Resources, 1 Conservative Way, Suite 300, Brunswick.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at The Club, 2929 Demere Road., St. Simons Island.
— The Brunswick News