Free COVID-19 testing available
The Glynn County Health Department is offering free testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday. It is offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The Camden County Health Department is also currently offering free COVID-19 testing.
Appointments are required for both locations and may be scheduled online at https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or by calling the COVID-19 testing call center at 912-230-9744.
There is no cost to the client for testing through public health regardless of insurance status. Test results are typically available in 24-36 hours.
For more information about COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District, visit covid19.gachd.org.
— The Brunswick News