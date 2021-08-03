Free COVID-19 testing available

The Glynn County Health Department is offering free testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday. It is offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The Camden County Health Department is also currently offering free COVID-19 testing.

Appointments are required for both locations and may be scheduled online at https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or by calling the COVID-19 testing call center at 912-230-9744.

There is no cost to the client for testing through public health regardless of insurance status. Test results are typically available in 24-36 hours.

For more information about COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District, visit covid19.gachd.org.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Bookkeeping services help businesses prevent pitfalls

Bookkeeping services help businesses prevent pitfalls

Schell & Hogan LLP, a leading accounting firm in Brunswick, has its beginnings 65 years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, when it began as a branch of Smoak, Davis and Nixon LLP. In 1967, J. Powell Schell and Terry D. Hogan, already partners in the firm, acquired it to operate it independent…

+7
In wake of Section 6 cut, oil fouls Johnson Rocks

In wake of Section 6 cut, oil fouls Johnson Rocks

With breakthrough attained Friday night on the next-to-last section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, a flotilla of pollution control teams spent Saturday fighting to contain the anticipated oil discharge into the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.