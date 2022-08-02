Team member
receives BEE award
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented the BEE Award to Thelma Vega, an environmental services team member. The BEE Award honors and recognizes team members who go Beyond Exceptional Expectations (BEE).
Vega was nominated for the BEE Award by Alecia Dellapenna, RN, who said Vega “inspired me to be more compassionate with my patient care.”
Vega was presented with a certificate, flowers and an engraved crystal award. She also received honey buns to share with her fellow team members and a banner to display in her department. Those eligible for the BEE Award include all health system team members and volunteers outside of nurses (RNs and LPNs may receive the DAISY Award).
Anyone may nominate a deserving team member for a BEE Award online at sghs.org/bee-award, or nominations may be placed in BEE boxes located throughout the health system’s Brunswick and Camden hospitals. A committee of health system team members review the nominations and determine the BEE Award recipient(s).
Stark joins SGHS
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently appointed Stephanie Moseley Stark, DBA, as vice president of service excellence. In addition to addressing service excellence throughout the health system, Stark’s responsibilities will include staff development and performance improvement.
Prior to being promoted to chief learning officer at Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation in Memphis, Stark served as system director, Customer Experience & Center for Education and Organizational Development. Stark earned her doctor of business administration degree in human resource management at Capella University in Minneapolis and a master’s of business administration degree at Regis University in Denver. Her professional affiliation memberships include the American College of Healthcare Executives and Senior Profession Human Resources. She is also a TWI Institute certified trainer.
Hirsch receives DAISY Award for nursing
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented the DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses to Melissa Hirsch, RN, BSN, CCRN, in recognition of the kindness and compassion she provides to her patients.
A registered nurse in the health system’s Brunswick hospital intensive care unit, Hirsch was nominated for the DAISY Award by a patient’s daughter, Samantha Grubb, who said Hirsch “is genuine and dedicated to her work.”
— The Brunswick News