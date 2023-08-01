Back-to-school screenings offered
The Glynn County Health Department is offering walk-in service for children and teens who need vaccinations and screenings for the upcoming school year. Students entering Pre-K, kindergarten, seventh grade and 11th grade require screenings.
Immunizations and screenings are available without an appointment during regular clinic hours, including after the school and work day on Thursdays. The clinic is open:
• From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.).
• From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m Thursday (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.).
• From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
The clinic is closed on the last business day of each month for inventory.
For details, contact the Glynn County Health Department at 912-264-3961.
NAMI holds weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 pm to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Southeast Georgia Health System Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick.
In Camden, the group meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday nights at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden hospital, 2000 Dan Proctor Drive, rooms A and B, in St. Marys.
These groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge to attend. They do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
Group offers aid for Parkinson’s patients
Glynn County Early Onset Parkinson’s Disease Support Group recently formed. It is for anyone diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s, anyone with Parkinson’s Disease with the challenges of still working and anyone with the disease not yet on medicare.
The group meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at Memory Matters (building across from the Southeast Georgia Health System Hospital, 2803 Cherwood Drive, Brunswick.
McIntosh to offer vaccinations, screenings
The McIntosh County Health Department will offer Back-to-School vaccination and screening events will be held by appointment at the McIntosh County Health Department.
There will be opportunities from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3; and from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 10. Appointments are required. The will be held at 1335 Ga. Hwy. 57, Townsend.
Tp schedule online, visit coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/mcintosh-school or call 912-832-5473.