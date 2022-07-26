Health system welcomes four pediatricians
Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed Dr. Juan S. Arana, D.O., Dr. Jacob K. LeBas, Dr. Leanna M. Hollander, D.O., and Dr. Benjamin T. Sandifer.
They will join the staff at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pediatrics (SGPA-Pediatrics).
Dr. Arana, D.O., is a board-certified pediatrician practicing at the SGPA-Pediatrics Brunswick practice (Community Care Center). In 2019, Arana earned his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Originally from Colombia and fluent in both English and Spanish, Arana is passionate about bringing care to the Spanish-speaking population in the area.
Dr. Lebas attended Louisiana State School of Medicine and went on to complete his residency at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in 2015. With a background in nutrition, LeBas enjoys helping families overcome childhood obesity through nutrition counseling and support.
Dr. Leanna Hollander, a board-certified pediatrician practicing at SGPA-Pediatrics on St. Simons Island, earned her medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2019.
Dr. Benjamin Sandifer earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. Sandifer completed his pediatric residency through the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. He genuinely enjoys taking care of others, working together with families to keep people healthy and interacting with his patients.
All four of these providers are now accepting new patients. Call 912-466-5870 to schedule an appointment in Brunswick or 912-466-5840 to schedule an appointment on St. Simons Island. To learn more, visit sghs.org/peds.
SGHS receives awards for programs
The Southeast Georgia health system recently received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get with the Guidelines — Stroke Quality Achievement Award.
Get With The Guidelines — Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.
The health system also received the American Heart Association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase.
In addition, the health system received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 Diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.
SGHS seeking nurses
Southeast Georgia health system will host walk-in interviews for full and part-time RNs, LPNs and CNAs at its Brunswick and Camden hospitals as well as the Senior Care Center in Brunswick. Opportunities are also available for PRNs.
Candidates may view and apply for available positions on the health system’s website at careers.sghs.org or attend the walk-in interview events. No appointments are necessary; bring a current resume and photo ID. For more information, call 912-466-3146 or visit careers.sghs.org.
• The Brunswick hospital will hold interviews from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick.
• The Senior Care Center-Brunswick will hold interviews from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. July 27 at 2611 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick.
• The Camden hospital will host interviews from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 in the Cafeteria Conference Room, 2000 Dan Proctor Drive, St. Marys.
— The Brunswick News