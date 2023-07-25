Red Cross planning drives for August

The American Red Cross is holding a number of blood drives in Brunswick. Blood banks across the country are running low, according to a press release from the Southeast Georgia Health System.

Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that he had appointed St. Simons Island developer Bob Duncan to represent the First Congressional District on the board over the state Department of Community Affairs.