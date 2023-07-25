Red Cross planning drives for August
The American Red Cross is holding a number of blood drives in Brunswick. Blood banks across the country are running low, according to a press release from the Southeast Georgia Health System.
Appointments are required and can be made online by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code “sghsys” in the search bar, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
The health system is experiencing low units of all blood types and particularly the “O” blood types. If you are able, please consider donating.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by reading and completing the RapidPass® pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
• From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick
• From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, 1 Conservation Way, Brunswick
• From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Bay Harbour Church of God, 3210 Hwy. 82, Brunswick
• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at College of Coastal Georgia, 3700 Altama Ave., Brunswick
• From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island
• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Brunswick Elk’s Lodge No. 691, 1509 Union St., Brunswick
• From noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 22 at First United Methodist Church, 1002 Gloucester St., Brunswick
• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 at the St. Simons Police Precinct, 1965 Demere Road, St. Simons Island
• From 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Blythe Island Baptist , 170 Cutoff Road, Brunswick
Glynn County
Parkinson’s Support Group offers programs
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group provides a number of programs for those with the disease and their families. They host a regular monthly meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorpe Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island.
They also have organized a group fitness class, held each week at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers are welcome. There will be no class on the first Thursday of the month, due to the monthly group meeting.
Caregivers are offered a support group from 10 to 11 a.m. each 4th Wednesday at Memory Matters, 2803 Sherwood Drive, Brunswick. Parkinson’s patients are invited to attend where they can enjoy televisions and puzzles as the meeting is held. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
— The Brunswick News
