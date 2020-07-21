Local nurse receives research grant
College of Coastal Georgia assistant professor of nursing Candice Overholser, Ph.D., is the recipient of the 2020 Southern Nursing Research Society/National League for Nursing Doctoral Research Grant Award for her research proposal “Seamless Academic Progression for Associate Degree Nursing Students.”
The Southern Nursing Research Society and National League for Nursing share a mutual interest in promoting nursing education research conducted by doctoral nursing students. They offer a joint award of $5,000 to support the completion of a nursing student’s dissertation.
Overholser was a doctoral student at the University of West Georgia.
She completed her research and program this summer and earned her doctorate of education in nursing degree.
Online self-scheduling testing available
The Camden County Health Department, 905 Dilworth St., St. Marys, is now offering online scheduling for testing for COVID-19. The self-service portal can be accessed through a link at gachd.org/covidtest.
To schedule an appointment by telephone or to get testing information for any Coastal Health District county, call our COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 912-230-9744.
Do not arrive more than 10 minutes before the appointment time. Arriving early can create long lines at the drive-thru testing site, and the process will go more smoothly if individuals arrive at their designated appointment time.
The Camden County Health Department offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing every Tuesday and Thursday morning by appointment at the health department. Anyone can be tested and there is no fee. If you believe you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, remember to quarantine at home for 14 days, and schedule an appointment for testing around the 10th day.
Testing cannot be scheduled more than two weeks in advance.
For a list of free COVID-19 testing options through the Coastal Health District, visit our website at covid19.gachd.org.
Red Cross needs blood donations
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upcoming local drives include:
• From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Northside Baptist Church, 935 Chapel Crossing, Brunswick.
• From 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church, 1 Beachview Dr., Jekyll Island.
• From 1 to 6 p.m. July 27 at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
• From 2 to 6 p.m. July 30 at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut Off Road, Brunswick.
• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 at Schell & Hogan, 101 Plantation Chase, St. Simons Island.
To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
— The Brunswick News