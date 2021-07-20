Health fair planned for July 24
The Southeast Georgia Health System will host a Community Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24 at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Ave., Brunswick. There will be free and low cost health screenings offered. Those include bone density, blood pressure, pulse oximetry, vascular and skin cancer checks. There will also be other educational resources available. Heart health screenings will be available for $25. For additional information about the Community Health & Wellness Fair, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447) or visit sghs.org/healthfair.
SGHS welcomes
urologist
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed board-certified urologist, Dr. Andrew McGregor, to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Urology and to the Brunswick and Camden hospitals’ medical staff.
Prior to joining the Health System, McGregor practiced medicine for nearly 16 years in a physician-owned and operated multispecialty group in Lexington, Kentucky. When he and his family decided to relocate, McGregor says that he chose Southeast Georgia Health System because it offered a similar environment to his practice in Kentucky, with the addition of inpatient services.
McGregor has joined Dr. David M. Kranc, Ph.D., board-certified urologist, in the Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Urology practice located in the Brunswick Campus Outpatient Care Center. He is currently accepting new patients. To learn more, visit sghs.org/urology or call 912-265-1300 to schedule an appointment.
Coastal Community Health Services welcomes new head
Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler, MBA, was recently named chief executive officer for Coastal Community Health Services. Dr. Chandler’s appointment came as Barbara Meyers, founder and former CEO, opted to semi-retire, but will continue to consult on a part-time basis.
Coastal Community Health Services is a nonprofit, locally governed, federally qualified health center. CCHS opened its doors at its Brunswick location at Shoppers Way in 2013. Since then, under the direction of Meyers, two additional locations have opened; Bartow Street in Brunswick and in Shellman Bluff in McIntosh County.
Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk kickoff set for July 29
The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation will host the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk on Sept. 25 at Neptune Park/St. Simons Pier Village. The walk committee will host a special event from 5 to 7 p.m. July 29 at Mellow Mushroom, 440 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. It is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to stop by for food, fellowship and to learn more about the event in September. To learn more, donate or register for the walk, visit www.gaalz.org.
