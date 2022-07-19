Blood drive set
for July 22
Southeast Georgia Health System is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Drive, in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, Room 1.
Appointments are required and can be made online by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code “sghsys” in the search bar, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by reading and completing the RapidPass® pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Better Breathers
Club to meet
The Better Breathers Club is a support group for patients with chronic lung conditions, including COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer. Led by a trained facilitator, the goal of the group is to improve club members’ quality of life by providing disease-specific education and emotional connection. This may prevent the need for additional medical care, thereby reducing the health, economic and social burden of lung disease.
Everyone is welcome to attend the free lunch and learn. Starting Aug. 18, Better Breathers Club members will meet monthly from 4 to 5 p.m. on the third Thursday in the Health System’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Education Room. Meetings will include educational presentations on a wide range of relevant topics. For more information or to register for the free event, contact at 912-466-1100.
— The Brunswick News