Aging resource seminar planned
The Health and Wellness Coalition of Coastal Georgia LLC will host an Aging Resource Seminar from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the parish hall of the St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. There will be a number of presentations and vendors. They will share information on home care, mental health, hospice care, palliative care, dementia, caregiver support and more.
It is being sponsored by Golden Isles Patient Advocate.
It is free to attend. For more information, call 912-634-5204.