Lactation consultants honored
The International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners® (IBLCE) and International Lactation Consultant Association® (ILCA) recently recognized the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick hospital for excellence in lactation care.
The team received the International Board Certified Lactation Consultant® Care Award in recognition for staffing dedicated professionals who hold the prestigious IBCLC certification and providing a lactation program for breastfeeding families. In addition, the health system offers activities that help protect, promote and support breastfeeding.
For more information regarding breastfeeding classes and support groups, visit sghs.org.
The Jekyll Island Lions Club will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive from 1 to 5 p.m. July 20 at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island.
Donations in the summer are particularly critical since schools are closed and motor vehicle traffic (and accidents) increase substantially.
The Southeast Georgia Health System will also host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 28 in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, Room 1, at the Brunswick hospital, 2415 Parkwood Drive.
Appointments are required and can be made online by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code “sghsys” in the search bar, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
The health system is experiencing low units of all blood types and particularly the O blood types. If you are able, consider donating.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by reading and completing the RapidPass® pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
COVID drive-thru testing still available
The Coastal Heath District continues to operate drive-thru PCR testing sites throughout the region. Local options include the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick; Coastal Community Health Services, McIntosh County, 1022 Miller Ln. SW, Darien; and Coastal Community Health, Camden County, 202 Lake Shore Dr., St. Marys.
Free rapid at-home tests are also available at all the Coastal Health District clinics. For more information on free COVID-19 testing through the health department, visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/covidtest.