Southeast Georgia Health System lactation intern Natasha Jovin, from left, with Jennifer Bergman, IBCLC, and Jessica Albright, BSN, IBCLC.

 Provided photo

Lactation consultants honored

The International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners® (IBLCE) and International Lactation Consultant Association® (ILCA) recently recognized the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick hospital for excellence in lactation care.

