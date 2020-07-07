Blood drives still collecting vital donations
The American Red Cross is continuing to hold blood drives to replenish the supply for those in need. At donation locations, all CDC guidelines will be observed for safety. Donors are encouraged to visit redcrossblod.org to register ahead of time and to secure a spot in line.
Glynn County donation sites in the coming weeks are:
• From 1 to 7 p.m. July 21 at Northside Baptist Church, 935 Chapel Crossing Road in Brunswick.
• From 1 to 5 p.m. July 23 at the Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church, 1 Beachview Dr., Jekyll Island.
• From 2 to 6 p.m. July 30 at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cutoff Road, Brunswick.
• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 at Schell & Hogan, 101 Plantation Chase, St. Simons Island.
Collections in McIntosh County will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. July 14 at the YMCA, 1111 Magnolia Bluff Way, Darien.
COVID-19 testing will move to appointment-only
The Glynn County Health Department will move to appointment-only testing for COVID-19 beginning Wednesday.
To make an appointment, call the hotline at 912-230-9744.
— The Brunswick News