062121_donation

Golf tournament raises $18,000 for mammogram program

Organizers of Coastal Georgia’s On Par to Cure Breast Cancer golf tournament recently donated over $18,000 to the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation to support the Mammograms in Motion program. Mammograms in Motion is a collaboration with area physicians, community health centers and county health departments to provide breast health education and outreach to uninsured and low-income individuals residing in Brantley, Camden, Glynn and McIntosh counties.

Pictured are DelRia Baisden, vice president of the Southeast Georgia Health System, from left; Krista Robitz, director of development of the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation; Michael D. Scherneck, president & CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System; Carol Sabo, event co-chair of Coastal Georgia On Par to Cure Breast Cancer; Scott Wilson, director of imaging services of the Southeast Georgia Health System; Karen Crosby of the Breast Care Center of Southeast Georgia Health System; Bobbi Rish, committee member; Evie Keim, committee member; and Sheila Smith, committee member.

Local blood

drives planned

The American Red Cross will host a number of blood drives in the coming month. Here are a few of those planned locally. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

From noon to 5 p.m. June 29 at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.

From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 11 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick.

From 1 to 5 p.m. July 22 at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island. It is hosted by the Jekyll Lions Club.

From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 23 at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick.

From 1 to 6 p.m. July 26 at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick.

– The Brunswick News

More from this section

A ‘Good Neighbor’ wears many hats

A ‘Good Neighbor’ wears many hats

“Like a good neighbor ...” is perhaps one of the most universally recognized advertising slogans in the world, and Maggie Dutton, of Maggie Dutton State Farm, is committed to being the best neighbor to her clients and the community-at-large.