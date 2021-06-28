Golf tournament raises $18,000 for mammogram program
Organizers of Coastal Georgia’s On Par to Cure Breast Cancer golf tournament recently donated over $18,000 to the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation to support the Mammograms in Motion program. Mammograms in Motion is a collaboration with area physicians, community health centers and county health departments to provide breast health education and outreach to uninsured and low-income individuals residing in Brantley, Camden, Glynn and McIntosh counties.
Pictured are DelRia Baisden, vice president of the Southeast Georgia Health System, from left; Krista Robitz, director of development of the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation; Michael D. Scherneck, president & CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System; Carol Sabo, event co-chair of Coastal Georgia On Par to Cure Breast Cancer; Scott Wilson, director of imaging services of the Southeast Georgia Health System; Karen Crosby of the Breast Care Center of Southeast Georgia Health System; Bobbi Rish, committee member; Evie Keim, committee member; and Sheila Smith, committee member.
Local blood
drives planned
The American Red Cross will host a number of blood drives in the coming month. Here are a few of those planned locally. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org.
• From noon to 5 p.m. June 29 at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 11 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick.
• From 1 to 5 p.m. July 22 at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island. It is hosted by the Jekyll Lions Club.
• From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 23 at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick.
• From 1 to 6 p.m. July 26 at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
