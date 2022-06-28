Dance workshop set for St. Marys
Testimony Dance Ministry of Jacksonville will host a summer dance retreat Tapestries at 9 a.m. July 29 and July 30 at Crooked River State Park, St. Marys. The fee is $100 for dances and $20 for non-dancers. Scholarships are available. For details, visit morganblbrown.com.
Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk kickoff set for Thursday
The Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk will host its kickoff event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mellow Mushroom on St. Simons Island. There will be announcements and a raffle drawing at 6 p.m. The walk will be held Oct. 1 on St. Simons. For details, visit gaalz.org.
Parkinson’s Support Group to meet
The Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorp Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island. The next meeting will be held July 7. For more information, email ttbdogstyle@yahoo.com.
Health, wellness coalition hosts celebration
The Health and Wellness Coalition of Coastal Georgia LLC recently held its member appreciation and celebrated its fourth year. The free coalition members are employed individuals working with adults and seniors in Coastal Georgia. Meetings are at 10 a.m. at St. Simons United Methodist Church‘s Thorpe Building, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, on the second Tuesday of each month. For details, contact Jennifer Klonoski at hccofcga@gmail.com.
Glynn County Health Department schedules back to school clinics
The Glynn County Health Department has schedule multiple back to school clinics in July for students to receive screenings and immunizations necessary for the upcoming school year. Clinics will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 13, 20 and 27, as well as August 3. Appointments are required. Call 912-264-3961 to schedule an appointment.
— The Brunswick News