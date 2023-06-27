Hospice of the Golden Isles honors CNAs
Hospice of the Golden Isles recently celebrated its Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) during the national week-long celebration from June 15 to 21. CNAs provide quality care to patients every day and earn and maintain the highest credentials in their specialty.
For the last 40 years, the week has begun with a National Day of Appreciation followed by a week-long celebration to recognize the work that CNAs do all year.
The CNA profession began during World War I, and these nurses proved themselves to be tireless advocates for the well-being of American soldiers, simultaneously proving themselves praiseworthy for their bravery and strength. They worked in triage in significant areas to treat wounded soldiers and filled positions of acute care in reserve, field, base and civilian hospitals, all while serving alongside U.S. Army nurses.
New group to offer aid for Parkinson’s
The Glynn County Early Onset Parkinson’s Disease Support Group recently formed. It is for anyone diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s, anyone with Parkinson’s Disease with the challenges of still working and anyone with the disease not yet on medicare.
The group meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at the Memory Matters building across from the Southeast Georgia Health System Hospital, 2803 Sherwood Drive, Brunswick. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. July 11.
For more information or to attend a meeting, contact either Lori Nix at nixlor@gmail.com or Judy Smith at Jasmith321@hotmail.com.
Southeast Georgia Health System to host June blood drives
Southeast Georgia Health System is hosting three opportunities to donate blood in June.
The Oneblood mobile unit will be at the health system’s Camden hospital, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. All donors will receive a $20 eGift Card and a Oneblood T-shirt. Appointments are encouraged, please visit oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #30948.
The Lifesouth blood bus will be at the health system’s Brunswick hospital Outpatient Care Center parking lot, located at 2500 Starling St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card, T-shirt, free cholesterol screening and the satisfaction of saving lives in their community. Half of the units collected will be donated directly to Southeast Georgia Health System. To register, visit bit.ly/june-30-2023.
Southeast Georgia Health System to host Sports Medicine Symposium
The Southeast Georgia Health System is hosting a Sports Medicine Symposium from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 15 in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center located on the Brunswick Campus at 2415 Parkwood Drive.
Intended for athletic trainers, physical therapists and occupational therapists, the Sports Medicine Symposium offers attendees the opportunity to expand their knowledge on the management of catastrophic injuries in sports, the implementation of care plans for athletes with diabetes and recognition of student-athletes experiencing mental health crisis.
Speakers will discuss strategies for bridging the gap between on-field EMS care and the athletic trainer as well as best practices for treatment, management and return to participation following dislocations. Attendees will also participate in hands-on breakout sessions to develop skills in soft tissue and joint mobilization techniques for the upper extremity. Additionally, surgical fixation methods using Sawbones anatomical medical training models will be demonstrated and attendees will review shoulder anatomy and discuss mechanics of common shoulder injuries in sports while viewing a cadaver dissection.
CEU’s will be offered for those attending the event. A fee of $25 is due at registration. Lunch will be provided. For more information regarding the event speakers and agenda or to register, visit sghs.org/sports-med-symposium.
