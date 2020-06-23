Lunch & Learn
Seminar to be held at Brunswick Country Club
The Lunch & Learn Seminar will be hosted in two sessions, the first at 10:30 a.m. and the second at 12 p.m., on Thursday, June 25 at the Brunswick Country Club.
The seminar is a free opportunity to discover new non-surgical treatments for those with joint paint.
Each session will be limited to 10 attendees per CDC safety guidelines, so those interested are required to make a reservation. Social distancing and other restaurant dine-in requirements will be maintained.
To reserve your seat or to learn more information, call 264-2244.
Free COVID-19 Testing in Coastal Health District Schedule
The Coastal Health District will offer free COVID-19 testing throughout the District next week. No appointments are required to be tested, and anyone can be tested for free regardless of symptoms.
Please note: The schedule is subject to change. An event may close early or be canceled unexpectedly due to storms or excessive heat.
Camden County:
Testing from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22 at Mary Lee Clark Elementary School, located 318 Mickler Drive, St. Marys.
Glynn County:
Testing from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Monday through Friday at the Glynn County Health Department, located 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick.
Testing from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the Glynn County Health Department, located 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick.
McIntosh County:
Testing from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 at the McIntosh County Health Department, located 1335 Georgia Hwy. 57, Townsend.
For more information, visit covid19.gachd.org.
— The Brunswick News