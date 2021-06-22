YMCA hosting class for those with multiple
sclerosis
The Golden Isles YMCA has begun a program for individuals diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in partnership with the College of Coastal Georgia Exercise Science program. This class will be offered every Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. and is focused on exercises that improve the strength and endurance of MS patients. These exercises range from yoga to water aerobics to dancing and will vary each week. The class is open to men and women of all ages and stages of multiple sclerosis.
The MS Wellness class has already begun. A membership to the Golden Isles YMCA is required to attend this class, but discounts of 50 percent off any memberships are being offered to anyone signing up for the purpose of attending this class. For details visit the front desk of the Golden Isles YMCA or www.ymcaofcoastalga.org. For more information, call 912-265-4100.
Track club to host First Tee-Golden Isles Kids at local race
The Golden Isles Track Club (GITC) will welcome all runners to its Sunshine Festival 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run July 4th. The organization will utilize unused sponsor registrations to allow First Tee-Golden Isles students a chance to run the race.
The First Tee — Golden Isles is a program that supports young people’s grow and development through the game of golf.
In addition to the First Tee participants, the GITC is also hosting members of the Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School cross country teams at no cost. In total, 50 students from various organizations will run the race at no cost.
Registration is currently open for the Golden Isles Track Club’s annual Sunshine Festival 5K Race and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held at 7 a.m. (5K) and 8 a.m. (fun run) at Mallery Park on St. Simons Island. Prices for registration vary depending on race and date of participant sign up. Runners who register prior to Thursday will be guaranteed dry wick race shirt. For more information, visit www.goldenislestrack.club.
