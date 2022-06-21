Grooms joins Southeast Georgia Health System
Richard “Rick” Grooms was recently named chief human resources officer of Southeast Georgia Health System.
Grooms’ areas of responsibility will include human resources, organizational development and education, clinical education and health promotion and wellness.
Prior to joining the health system, Grooms served as senior vice president and “chief people officer” at Centra Health, a five-hospital health system with 7,500 employees headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. Before Centra Health, Grooms was chief human resources officer at AnMed Health in Anderson, S.C.
Grooms earned his bachelor of science in business administration from the Citadel in Charleston. He earned a master of arts in public administration and management from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, and he also holds a National Society for Human Resources Professionals Senior Certification (SPHR). Additionally, Grooms enjoys being heavily involved in the community through volunteering and by serving on and leading various boards.
Bridge club to support
Alzheimer’s Association
The Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Club, 114 Skylane Court, St. Simons Island, will host the Longest Day, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. Three games will be held that day at 9:15 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, visit bridgewebs.com/goldenisles/home.html.
Coastal Health District to mark National HIV Testing Day
National HIV Testing Day (NHTD) is observed every year on June 27. The Coastal Health District will hold several HIV testing events to bring awareness to NHTD and the importance of knowing one’s status.
In Glynn County, testing will be held at 4575 Altama Ave., Brunswick. All testing is free and confidential, and results will be available in about one minute. A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive, and counseling will be made available to those individuals. Individuals who get tested at any of the Coastal Health District NHTD event locations on June 27 will receive a $10 gift card.
For more information on Coastal Health District HIV services, please visit our website at coastalhealthdistrict.org/hiv.
Weight loss group meets weekly on Wednesday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group, meets at 10 a.m. every Wednesday in room 208 of First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329.
— The Brunswick News