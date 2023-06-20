Coastal Health District schedules testing event for June 27

The Coastal Health District, as part of its HIV Prevention Program and in commemoration of National HIV Testing Day, will be holding a free HIV testing event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 at Walgreens, 4575 Altama Avenue, Brunswick.

