Coastal Health District schedules testing event for June 27
The Coastal Health District, as part of its HIV Prevention Program and in commemoration of National HIV Testing Day, will be holding a free HIV testing event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 at Walgreens, 4575 Altama Avenue, Brunswick.
All testing is free and confidential, and results will be available in about one minute. A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive and counseling will be available. Anyone who gets tested at any of these Coastal Health District NHTD events will receive a $25 gift card.
As a reminder, HIV testing is always free by appointment at all health departments in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty and Long counties. Free self-test kits are also available and can be used at home.
NAMI holds weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 pm to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Southeast Georgia Health System Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick.
In Camden, the group meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday nights at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden hospital, 2000 Dan Proctor Drive, rooms A and B, in St. Marys.
These groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge to attend. They do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group offers programs
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group provides a number of programs for those with the disease and their families. They host a regular monthly meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorpe Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island.
They also have organized a group fitness class, held each week at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers are welcome. There will be no class on the first Thursday of the month, due to the monthly group meeting.
Caregivers are offered a support group from 10 to 11 a.m. each 4th Wednesday at Memory Matters, 2803 Sherwood Drive, Brunswick. Parkinson’s patients are invited to attend where they can enjoy televisions and puzzles as the meeting is held. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.