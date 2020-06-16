Blood drives planned locally
A number of blood drives are being planned in the Golden Isles. Extra health precautions will be taken during the drives. Social distancing will be maintained and face masks will be provided.
They include the following:
• First United Methodist Church will host a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.
• The St. Simons Police Precinct Substation will hold a drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23 at 1965 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
• Bay Harbor Church will host a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. June 25 at 3210 Highway 82, Brunswick.
• The Club Fitness Center will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
• First United Methodist Church will host a blood drive on from noon to 5 p.m. June 30 at 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.
COVID-19 testing
available
COVID-19 testing is available in Glynn and surrounding counties, but appointments are required. Weekend hours are available at some locations.
For more information, contact the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 912-230-9744 to begin the appointment process at these fixed sites. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information on testing locations, go to covid19.gachd.org
Gary Trullinger joins the Southeast Georgia Healthcare System
Gary Trullinger, NHA, was recently added to the SGHS roster as the new Senior Care Center Administrator.
Trullinger, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, holds an associate of science degree in applied sciences in the physical therapist assistant program and a bachelors degree in healthcare administration.
Furthermore, he is a licensed home physician, a certified administrator with the American College of Healthcare Administrators and a licensed physical therapy assistant.
Oncologist joins Southeast Georgia Healthcare System
Dr. Robert K. Oldham has recently joined the hematology and oncology division of the Brunswick and Camden hospitals of the Southeast Georgia Health System.
Oldham is a pioneer in the development and use of immunotherapy, which uses a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer cells.
He has held many various positions, such as professor of medicine and associate director of the Vanderbilt Cancer Center and an associate at the National Cancer Institute.
American Red Cross now testing for COVID-19 antibodies
The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The antibody test used by the Red Cross is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
— The Brunswick News