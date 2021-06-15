SGHS provides vaccines to seafarers
The Southeast Georgia Health System provided the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to seafarers of the MV Miranda, a cargo ship, that recently docked at the Port of Brunswick. Seven seafarers from the Ukraine and Philippines lined up to protect themselves and others against the potentially deadly virus.
The health system offered vaccinations to the crew of two ships last week, with five more ships scheduled this week. The Health System continues to provide the free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at its Brunswick and St. Marys vaccine clinics to everyone age 12 and older. To schedule an appointment, visit sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.
SGHS honors nurse with BEE Award
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented the BEE Award to Courtney Kehoe, CNA, to recognize the care she provides to patients. The BEE Award honors and recognizes team members outside of nursing who go Beyond Exceptional Expectations (BEE). Kehoe is a certified nursing assistant at the Health System Brunswick hospital. She received six nominations for the award from patients and co-workers.
Heartland Hospice
seeks volunteers
Heartland Hospice is seeking volunteers who could contribute through visits, phone calls, card writing or running errands.
Requirements for volunteering are a caring heart and a desire to make a difference. There is an initial interview, a background check, fingerprinting, initial and ongoing annual trainings. The organization covers these costs.
Each volunteer determines what schedule he or she would like to share their time. The organization is always in need of individuals who enjoy sewing and making comfort blankets, pillows and crafts. Those interested may call Kelly Johnson, volunteer coordinator at 912-261-8760.
Carlyle Wellness to host fundraiser for Manna House
Carlyle Wellness, 50 Aviator Plaza, St. Simons Island, will host a fundraiser for Manna House, a nonprofit soup kitchen located on Altama Ave, Brunswick. On June 15, existing patients can receive a free adjustment with a $22 donation to the cause. For details, call 912-638-5909 or visit www.carlylewellness.com.
— The Brunswick News