SGHS awarded cardiac care designation
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital was recently awarded Level II Emergency Cardiac Care Center designation by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) in recognition of its commitment to excellence in emergency cardiac care.
The mission of the state’s Emergency Cardiac Care system is to improve survival from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and heart attacks through quality improvement, benchmarking and evidence-based guidelines.
To earn a Level II designation, the health system’s Brunswick hospital had to undergo a rigorous site inspection and evaluation process of several standards, including the ability to offer 24/7/365 cardiac catheterization and angioplasty services and report data to the national Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival database, established protocols for therapeutic hypothermia to treat cardiac arrest patients, and written transfer plans for patients who need a higher level of care.
According to DPH, cardiovascular disease is the single leading cause of death in Georgia and accounts for more than 20,000 deaths annually. Improving the survival rates from heart attacks and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Georgia is exceedingly important and is in keeping with DPH’s desire to protect and improve the health and lives of individuals throughout the state.
Individuals experiencing signs and symptoms of a heart attack or other life-threatening illness should immediately call 911. To learn more about the signs and symptoms of heart attacks, visit sghs.org.
WOW to offer mammograms
The Southeast Georgia Health System Wellness on Wheels (WOW) is custom designed to make breast health care services conveniently accessible for all women in southeast Georgia. It is a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital mammography and travels to rural locations in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Long counties to offer breast imaging services.
The screening experience on the WOW is very similar to any of the health system imaging locations: it’s staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging; all mammograms are read by Health System radiologists; most insurances are accepted; and, financial assistance is available to patients who qualify. For information about low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, call 912-466-5235.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of June. Note that all mammograms require a physician’s order.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 14 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 15 at Coastal Community Health Services, 6574 Shellman Bluff Road., Shellman Bluff. Call 912-623-4755 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 20 at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy. 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 21 at IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy. 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 23 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
