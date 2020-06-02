Blood drives

planned locally

Unified Command for the St. Simons Sound Incident Response will hold a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Embassy Suites, 500 Mall Blvd., Brunswick.

Extra health precautions will be taken during the blood drives. Social distancing will be maintained and face masks will be provided.

COVID-19 testing

available

COVID-19 testing is available in Glynn and surrounding counties, but appointments are required. Weekend hours are available at some locations. For more information, contact the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 912-230-9744 to begin the appointment process at these fixed sites. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information on testing locations, go to covid19.gachd.org

— The Brunswick News

