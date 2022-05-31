Camden hospital to host interviews
Southeast Georgia Health System will host RN, LPN and CNA walk-in interviews on its Camden hospital from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 at the Southeast Georgia Health System Camden hospital, 2000 Dan Proctor Drive, St. Marys.
Opportunities are available for part and full-time, as well as PRN.
No appointments are necessary, just bring a current resume and photo ID.
For more information, call 912-576-6400 or visit careers.sghs.org. Discover your future at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group to meet
The Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group will host a meeting, beginning with a meet-and-greet at 1 p.m. and a formal meeting following at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the St Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Dr., St. Simons Island. All are welcome and participants are encouraged to bring family and friends. For more information, email ttbdogstyle@yahoo.com.
— The Brunswick News