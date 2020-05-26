Blood drives planned locally
Several blood drives are being planned to aid the American Red Cross. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 3631 Community Road in Brunswick. It is advised that those interested in donating sign up for appointments at www.redcrossblood.org and search for location by zip code (31522 for St. Simons Island and 31525 for Brunswick).
Unified Command for the St. Simons Sound Incident Response will hold a drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 4 at the Embassy Suites, 500 Mall Blvd., Brunswick.
Extra health precautions will be taken during the blood drives. Social distancing will be maintained and face masks will be provided.
COVID-19 testing available
COVID-19 testing is available in Glynn and surrounding counties but appointments are required. Weekend hours are available at some locations. For more information, contact the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 912-230-9744 to begin the appointment process at these fixed sites. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information on testing locations, go to covid19.gachd.org
— The Brunswick News