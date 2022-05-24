Sunshine Festival 5K seeking runners, walkers
The Golden Isles Track Club’s Sunshine Festival 5K and 1-mile Fun Run will be held at 7 a.m. July 4 at 601 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. at the same location.
Prizes will be awarded in the various age groups. The 5K is $35 and the Fun Run is $25. Registration is due by June 30 and may be completed at goldenislestrack.club.
YMCA to host water safety lessons
This summer, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia will provide scholarships for swim instruction and water safety to children from underserved communities.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fatal drownings are the second-leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 14 years old.
In 2022, the Y is incorporating its Safety Around Water programming into its Summer Day Camp program, allowing every child who attends day camp to receive the additional training which includes skills like how to get in and out of a pool safely, how to float, how to tread water, and how to put on a life vest. The Safety Around Water training is included with the camp programming at no additional charge.
The YMCA of Coastal Georgia is also offering scholarships for traditional swimming lessons through a grant from the YMCA of the USA. Participants should register for swimming lessons online, then complete an application for financial assistance and return it to their home branch. To learn more about the programs, visit ymcaofcoastalga.org.
Students recognized for organizing blood drive
Several students at College of Coastal Georgia were recently recognized by the American Red Cross for their efforts to organize and volunteer at blood drives with the Coastal Georgia Association of Nursing Students.
Those honored include Ylana Fanfa, Kristen Wallace, Victoria Hansen, Makayla McKinnon, Savannah Luker, SK Tootle, Natasha Fernandez, Jana Ingles, Emily Epperly and Jennifer Martin.
For more information about the Red Cross of future blood drives, visit redcrossblood.org.
