Hospital to host blood drive

The Southeast Georgia Health System will partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the health system’s Brunswick hospital, 2415 Parkwood Drive, in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, Room 1.

