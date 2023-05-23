Hospital to host blood drive
The Southeast Georgia Health System will partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the health system’s Brunswick hospital, 2415 Parkwood Drive, in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, Room 1.
Appointments are required and can be made online by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code “sghsys” in the search bar, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
The health system is experiencing low units of all blood types and particularly the “O” blood types. If you are able, please consider donating.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by reading and completing the RapidPass® pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.