Mobile COVID-19 testing unit available Saturday
A mobile COVID-19 testing site will be available from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport, 291 Skylane Road, St. Simons Island.
The schedule is subject to change based on availability of testing kits. Any changes, will be posted for the public as soon as possible. Anyone can get tested regardless of symptoms and no appointment is necessary. All testing is free.
Residents can also get tested at “fixed” sites in Glynn and surrounding counties but appointments are required. Weekend hours are available at some locations. For more information, contact the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 912-230-9744 to begin the appointment process at these fixed sites. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information on testing locations, go to covid19.gachd.org
Blood drives planned locally
Several blood drives are being planned to aid the American Red Cross. On Thursday, the Unified Command for the St. Simons Sound Incident Response will hold a drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Coastal Kitchen’s River Room, 102 Marina Drive, St. Simons Island.
It will host another from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 4 at the Embassy Suites, 500 Mall Blvd., Brunswick. Those interested in donating should sign up for appointments at www.redcrossblood.org and search for location by zip code (31522 for St. Simons Island and 31525 for Brunswick).
Extra health precautions will be taken during the blood drives. Social distancing will be maintained and face masks will be provided.
There will be another drive, this one in honor of American heroes, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, on Norwich in Brunswick.
Appointments may be made at Redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-Red Cross. When donors arrive they can place a tag on the “Wall of Honor” to celebrate the life of the service person for whom they are donating.
