Hanger Clinic hosts dance classes for limb loss, limb difference community
Local prosthetics and orthotics patient care provider Hanger Clinic has been helping promote adaptive fitness and community by hosting free hip-hop dance classes for people with limb loss or limb difference every Wednesday since April 14. The series of classes, which have been held outside the clinic at 100 Joyce Dr., Brunswick, concluded on May 12 with friends and family invited to watch participants share the dances.
The classes were by Mila Joy McClendon and Maggie Katherine Kaselak, local high school students at Frederica Academy. McClendon is a trained dancer, and has been teaching attendees a new 8-count step at every class. The classes are also attended by two certified prosthetic clinicians, including Nancy Snyder, LCPO, Hanger clinic manager. To maximize safety, the classes have been limited to eight attendees, who range in age from six to 79, and have various degrees of limb loss, including double below-knee limb loss and upper limb difference.
For more information about this program, call 912-267-9621.
Blood drives planned
The Southeast Georgia Health System will host an American Red Cross community blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Kemble Conference Room, 3011 Kemble Avenue, adjacent to the Brunswick hospital. Social distancing protocols will be implemented, and face masks will be required.
More donors, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative, are needed to ensure lifesaving blood products are available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. For details and pre-registration, visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Sorority to host virtual conversation on women’s health
The Brunswick Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a virtual conversation on women’s health at 3 p.m. May 23. The guest speakers will be Dr. Debbie P. Hagins, medical director and principal investigator for Coastal Health District Care Clinics; Katrina Howard, former communicable disease specialist of the Georgia Department of Public Health and Marrika D. Williams, victim advocate for the District Attorney’s Office.
For the link or to register, email bacdst1958@yahoo.com
— The Brunswick News