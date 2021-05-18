Hanger Clinic hosts dance classes for limb loss, limb difference community

Local prosthetics and orthotics patient care provider Hanger Clinic has been helping promote adaptive fitness and community by hosting free hip-hop dance classes for people with limb loss or limb difference every Wednesday since April 14. The series of classes, which have been held outside the clinic at 100 Joyce Dr., Brunswick, concluded on May 12 with friends and family invited to watch participants share the dances.

The classes were by Mila Joy McClendon and Maggie Katherine Kaselak, local high school students at Frederica Academy. McClendon is a trained dancer, and has been teaching attendees a new 8-count step at every class. The classes are also attended by two certified prosthetic clinicians, including Nancy Snyder, LCPO, Hanger clinic manager. To maximize safety, the classes have been limited to eight attendees, who range in age from six to 79, and have various degrees of limb loss, including double below-knee limb loss and upper limb difference.

For more information about this program, call 912-267-9621.

Blood drives planned

The Southeast Georgia Health System will host an American Red Cross community blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Kemble Conference Room, 3011 Kemble Avenue, adjacent to the Brunswick hospital. Social distancing protocols will be implemented, and face masks will be required.

More donors, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative, are needed to ensure lifesaving blood products are available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. For details and pre-registration, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Sorority to host virtual conversation on women’s health

The Brunswick Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a virtual conversation on women’s health at 3 p.m. May 23. The guest speakers will be Dr. Debbie P. Hagins, medical director and principal investigator for Coastal Health District Care Clinics; Katrina Howard, former communicable disease specialist of the Georgia Department of Public Health and Marrika D. Williams, victim advocate for the District Attorney’s Office.

For the link or to register, email bacdst1958@yahoo.com

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

+3
Golden Ray cutting operations on hold after fire

Golden Ray cutting operations on hold after fire

Cutting operations are on hold as engineers moved in Saturday to make a post-fire assessment of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, the remains of which became engulfed in thick black smoke and raging flames early Friday afternoon.

Frontline Heroes: Running the well-oiled machine

Frontline Heroes: Running the well-oiled machine

A hospital is comprised of many departments and team members, from medical staff such as doctors, nurses and technicians to nonclinical departments, including environmental services, safety and security, and facilities. Working together, they strive to keep our community as healthy as possib…

+8
Golden Ray's remnants catch fire, no one hurt

Golden Ray's remnants catch fire, no one hurt

Fire broke out inside what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound early Friday afternoon, possibly sparked by handheld welding torches used in precise cutting operations, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.