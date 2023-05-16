Wear Blue to Honor the Fallen race planned
The Wear Blue Run to Remember will host its Enduring Remember Memorial Day 5K at 8 a.m. May 29 beginning at Morningstar, Marina Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free. To register, visit wearblueruntoremember.org.
Coastal Community Health will host its second annual Charity Golf Classic beginning with registration at 8 a.m. Oct.20 at Sapelo Hammock Golf Club, 1354 Marshview Dr., Brunswick. The cost is $150 per person or $600 per team. It includes the greens fee, breakfast, a swag bag, golf shirt, bag lunch, reception and prizes. Non-golfers may attend the reception for $35. For details visit coastalchs.org./golf-tournament-registration.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 1129 Grant St., Brunswick, will host its first Crusader 5K and Fun Run beginning at 7:30 a.m. and running through noon. There will be food trucks, bounce houses and other activities. It is open to all. Proceeds benefit the school’s new playground. For details, visit runsignup.com.