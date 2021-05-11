SGHS celebrates
Nurses’ Week
National Nurses’ Week is an annual worldwide celebration of nurses that begins on May 6 and ends on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale. It’s an opportunity for people to acknowledge and show their gratitude towards nurses for their significant contributions to the public’s well-being.
After experiencing a pandemic, Americans have never been more grateful to the nursing profession. There are nearly 3 million nurses in the U.S., and for more than a year, a majority of these nurses have toiled on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
In recognition of nurses’ contributions during the COVID-19 crisis, the American Nurses Association (ANA) expanded National Nurses Week to Nurses Month.
Additionally, the ANA joined with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other global organizations to extend the 2020 Year of the Nurse and Midwife into 2021.
The health system employs more than 600 nurses on its Brunswick and Camden campuses, Senior Care Centers and physician practices.
Christine Kipp, interim vice president of patient care services, Southeast Georgia Health System, says that the Health System appreciates the public support they have experienced over the past year.
Volunteers of the Year honored
Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently announced Suzanne Palmer as the Brunswick hospital’s Volunteer of the Year and Dennis Conlon as the Camden hospital’s Volunteer of the Year. The awards were presented during National Volunteer Week in April.
Palmer, a retired Glynn County teacher of 31 years, began volunteering in the Brunswick Campus Gift Sh op in 2001. She was one of the first volunteers to return when volunteer activities resumed after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
Palmer and her husband, Bob, have two sons and four grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gardening, traveling and cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs.
A long-time resident of Camden County, and a dentist for more than 42 years, Conlon is very familiar with the Health System. After retiring from his dental practice, Conlon wanted to stay busy while also giving back to the community, so he decided to become a Health System volunteer.
Conlon also volunteers with the Humane Society of Camden County and is a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He and his wife, Pam, have one daughter and two grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing and reading.
— The Brunswick News