Citizens with Disabilities to hold Spring
Fling Saturday
The 19th annual Spring Fling for Citizens with Disabilities will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. There will be free food, activities, entertainment and a visit from the therapy dogs. There will also be a raffle. It is sponsored by the Brunswick Glynn County Council on Disabilities Inc. For more information call 912-571-1666 or 912-222-7300.
Swim School to host classes May 21 and 26
Georgia Swim School LLC will host two free lessons in May. The first will be a Baby Safety Swim at 9 a.m. May 21. The second will be for adult or teens at 7 p.m. May 26. The lessons will be held at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To sign up, email Georgiaswimschool@gmail.com.
Health screenings set for June
Life Line Screening will host a number of screenings at Northside Baptist Church, 935 Chapel Crossing Road, June 16.
Screenings will include HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis, kidney and thyroid function and more. Pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.