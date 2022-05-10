WOW to offer mammograms
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Wellness on Wheels (WOW) is custom designed to make breast health care services conveniently accessible for all women in southeast Georgia. It is a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital mammography and travels to rural locations in Glynn, McIntohsh, Camden, Brantley and Long counties to offer breast imaging services.
The screening experience on the WOW is very similar to any of the Health System Imaging locations: It’s staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging; all mammograms are read by health system radiologists; most insurances are accepted; and, financial assistance is available to patients who qualify. For information about low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, please call 912-466-5235.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of May. Please note that all mammograms require a physician’s order.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 16 at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 17 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 26 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
