SGHS honors staff members with DAISY Awards
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses to Christy Buie, R.N., BSN, and Shanna Giles, R.N., BSN, in recognition of the kindness and compassion they provide.
A registered nurse in the health system’s cath lab at the Brunswick hospital, Buie, was nominated for the DAISY Award by Suzy Furlong, the daughter of a patient Buie cared for.
Giles, is a registered nurse on one of the telemetry floors on the health system’s Brunswick hospital. She was nominated fo rthe DAISY Award by one of her co-workers.
Buie and Giles received a certificate, flowers as well as “A Healer’s Touch” sculptures, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa and Grandy’s Sinnamon Rolls, donated by owners, and siblings Paul and Mary Kay Spence.
Nurses can be nominated for the DAISY Award online at sghs.org/daisy-award, or nominations may be placed in DAISY boxes located throughout the health system’s Brunswick and Camden hospitals.
Doctor joins health system
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed board-certified internal medicine physician, Dr. Brandi M. Wynne, to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates- Primary Care.
After graduating from the University of Georgia with her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry, she worked for two years with Dr. George Walker, a nephrologist in private practice in Eastman.
Wynne joins Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care located in the Medical Plaza adjacent to the health system’s Brunswick hospital. She is currently accepting new patients. To learn more, visit sghs.org/primary-care or call 912-466-7470 to schedule an appointment.
Lifeguard classes to be held
The Glynn County Parks and Recreation Department will hold Junior Lifeguard Class for ages 11 to 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday at the Howard Coffin Park Aquatic Center in Brunswick. Participants will learn about what it takes to be a lifeguard and will completed a condensed version of the Lifeguard Test.
The American Red Cross Lifeguarding Class, session two, has been rescheduled for Thursday to Sunday. Registration fees are $175 and can be completed online at www.glynncounty.org/recreation. For questions about either class, contact Tyler at 912-279-3810.
— The Brunswick News