Parkinson’s Support Group to meet Thursday
The Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Thorpe Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island. For more information, email ttbdogstyle@yahoo.com.
Blood drive set
for Thursday
Southeast Georgia Health System is partnering with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers to host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the health system’s hospital located in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick.
Appointments are required and can be made online at https://bit.ly/SGHS-Blood-Drive-May-5.
Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card, T-shirt, snacks, free cholesterol screening, and the satisfaction of saving lives in their community. All units collected will be donated directly to Southeast Georgia Health System.
SGHS to host hiring event for nurses
The Southeast Georgia Health System is hosting walk-in interviews for RNs, LPNs and CNAs on May 11 and May 25.
The Camden hospital’s walk-in interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 at 2000 Dan Proctor Drive, St. Marys.
Walk-in interviews will also be held at the Health System’s Senior Care Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25 at 2611 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick.
No appointments are necessary. Applicants should bring a resume and photo ID. For more information, call 912-466-3104 or visit careers.sghs.org.
Swim classes offered in May, June
May is National Water Safety Month. Locally, there will be a free Baby Safety Swim Lesson at 9 a.m. May 21 at Epworth the Sea, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. An adult/teen lesson will be held at 7 p.m. May 26 at Epworth. At noon June 23, the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson will be held. Locally non-swimmers ages 5 and up will be welcome at the event which will be held at Epworth. For details or to register, visit WLSL.org.
— The Brunswick News