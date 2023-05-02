Health system to host nurse camp
The Southeast Georgia Health System and College of Coastal Georgia will co-host the second annual Nurse Camp, July 11-14. The four-day camp is open to high school students entering grades 11 and 12.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Health system to host nurse camp
The Southeast Georgia Health System and College of Coastal Georgia will co-host the second annual Nurse Camp, July 11-14. The four-day camp is open to high school students entering grades 11 and 12.
Students will have the opportunity to experience nursing at Coastal Georgia and the health systems hospitals in a variety of areas and specialties. The unique four-day camp experience will include nurse shadowing, exposure to clinical care in both simulation and real-life settings, and allow students to develop a better understanding of health care career opportunities. In addition, students will earn a CPR and basic first aid certificate, issued by Coastal Georgia nursing faculty.
Space is limited. Participants must be in good academic standing. To register, students must submit an application, letter of recommendation from a school official and a Nurse Camp essay by May 15. Registration information can be found at sghs.org/nursecamp. The cost of the camp is $75 upon acceptance. This year, an additional pricing option in available that includes overnight campus residential housing at Coastal Georgia and all meals for a total of $225.
Blood drives to be held in May
The American Red Cross will host a number of blood drives locally. Individuals who would like to donate are asked to make an appointment online at RedCrossBlood.org and enter “sghsys” to schedule an appointment, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
The Red Cross will provide donors with a limited-edition college football T-shirt while supplies last, as well as a coupon via email for a free haircut from Sport Clips.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by reading and completing the RapidPass® pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Drives planned include:
• From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12 at eXp Realty, 3421 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick
• From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 14 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick
• From 2 to 7 p.m. May 17 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3631 Community Road, Brunswick
• From 1 to 5 p.m. May 18 at Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island
• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22 at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave, Brunswick
• From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 26 at the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick
• From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 29 at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island
— The Brunswick News
The first Delta CJR-900 landed Monday morning, marking the beginning of a new era at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
College of Coastal Georgia recently announced its plan to recognize the achievements of the spring Class of 2023 with two graduation ceremonies, both of which will take place Saturday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
Cunningham Jewelers is preparing to celebrate its 107th anniversary, and is throwing an event in honor of the upcoming special occasion.
CultureFest took place Saturday at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus. The event, previously known as the International Food and Culture Festival, featured a global food bazaar marketplace, music, a culture expo and kids’ zone.
For 80 years, the live oaks have shaded Twin Oaks BBQ on Norwich Street, thus the name.
Safe Harbor’s 2023 Champions for Children Campaign is an exciting initiative aimed at raising funds and awareness for Safe Harbor Center’s critical services for Coastal Georgia’s most vulnerable children, youth and families. The 2023 Champions for Children campaign features an impressive ros…