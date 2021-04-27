Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk set for September

The Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk is planned for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Individuals and teams can sign up to participate at www.gaalz.org/golden-isles-alzheimers-walk.

Those who register early will be entered to win a $50 gift card to Ace Garden Center on St. Simons. Those who make a self donation will receive an additional entry.

Proceeds from the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk benefit Memory Matters Glynn, a local independent 501c3 nonprofit organization located in Brunswick offering education, social activities for persons with memory impairment, individual consultations, memory screening and support groups in Glynn County and research efforts through the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Emory University in Atlanta, one of 27 active centers in the nation supported by the National Institutes of Health.

The 2021 Walk Committee includes Billy Copelan, chairman; Jeff Jones; Dale Provenzano; Betsy Barnes; Debbie Britt; Mandy Solana; Sandy Fitzgerald; Lynne Lysaght; Sandi McMahon; Libby Moreno and Tate Simpson.

Vaccinated donors can still give blood

The American Red Cross is still in need of blood. All healthy individuals including those who recently received the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to give.

Donors must be symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name. There’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the U.S. Additional blood donation eligibility information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility. To find a local blood drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

— The Brunswick News

