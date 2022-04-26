Coastal Community Health Services opens Townsend clinic
Coastal Community Health, 1299 Georgia Hwy. 57, Townsend, recently opened during a special event with communities leaders and dignitaries. This location will provide primary care, behavioral health and other services within the network of other clinics located with both Glynn and McIntosh County.
Brunswick Heritage Walk set for May 21
The Brunswick African American Cultural Center will host its third annual Community Heritage Walk/Race at 8:30 a.m. May 21 starting on historic Albany Street and moving through historic African American neighborhoods. It will end with a family- fun event in the historic Dixville community at the Inez Williams Park.
The 1K Walk/5K Race highlights the historic homes, buildings, people and contributions of local African American history in the city of Brunswick. The cost of the 5K is $35 and the 1K Walk is $30.
The Brunswick African American Cultural Center is a tax-exempt 501c3 organization. Proceeds from the event will contribute to its mission, to preserve, archive and highlight local African American history. For more information and to register, visit www.theheritagerace.com.
Tai Chi club to host seminar May 7 at Glynn Visual Arts
The Golden Isles Tai Chi Club is holding a Tai Chi and Qigong Seminar at 10:15 a.m. May 7 at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The seminar is open to the public and there is no charge to attend. There will be a short presentation regarding the Golden Isles Tai Chi Club, a talk about Tai Chi, Qigong, and demonstrations by students and Tai Chi Masters on Tai Chi and Qigong. This will be followed by a question-and-answer period.
If you have any questions, please contact Phillip Davis at 912-634-0815 or drphd@comcast.net.
