Counselor joins staff
Brittany Hubbart, M.S., had joined Emerald Isles Counseling in Brunswick. She will serve as a clinical psychotherapist. Hubbart comes to the area from Minnesota, where she worked with an agency specializing in personality disorders and both trauma related and behavioral disorders.
At Emerald Isle Counseling, she plans to work with adults and adolescents focusing on the areas of identity, trauma and personality disorders.
Hubbart did her graduate work at Fernbrook Family Center and originally hails from Camden County. She is completing her doctorate in forensic psychology at this time. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Emerald Isle Counseling at 912-268-4750.
Vaccine clinics offered
Coastal Community Health Services will host several vaccine clinics this month. It includes the following:
• A mobile COVID vaccine event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at the Brunswick Housing Authority.
• A mobile COVID vaccine event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Coastal Pines Technical College
• By appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 106 Shoppers Way, Brunswick.
• A mobile COVID vaccine event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 at Rise Risley 1800 Albany St., Brunswick.
• From 9 a.m. to noon April 28 at Greater Works Ministries, 4020 Wylly Ave., Brunswick.
• By appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 at 106 Shoppers Way, Brunswick.
Red Cross testing
for sickle cell
The American Red Cross has been provided COVID-19 antibody testing for blood donors during the pandemic. The organization is now offering testing for sickle cell disease for donors who identify as either Black or African American. Results will be available 10 days after their donation via the blood donor app.
There will be blood drives held on the following dates:
• From noon to 5 p.m. April 27 at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.
• From 8 a.m. to noon April 29 at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
• From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 16 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick.
• From 1 to 7 p.m. May 18 at Northside Baptist Church, 935 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick.
• From 2 to 7 p.m. May 19 at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cutoff Road, Brunswick.
For details or to schedule a blood donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
— The Brunswick News