YMCA hosting Healthy Kids Day

The Brunswick YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick, will host its Healthy Kids Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6. There will be multiple programs showcased to encourage children to stay fit and well. They will also receive a week’s free pass to the facility. For details, call 912-265-4100.

Chief: Pinova fire mutual aid response was excellent

The Brunswick Fire Department remained on scene at Pinova on Monday and will likely stay through Tuesday to monitor for hotspots as environmental inspectors and fire investigators look into what caused a massive blaze Saturday at the wood resin manufacturing plant.

Groups celebrate historic battle against British

Members of Revolutionary War heritage groups from around Georgia donned tricorn hats, long dresses, knee breeches and skunk skin gaps Saturday to celebrate Georgia Patriots Day, the 245th anniversary of the capture of three British warships in the Frederica River.