YMCA hosting Healthy Kids Day
The Brunswick YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick, will host its Healthy Kids Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6. There will be multiple programs showcased to encourage children to stay fit and well. They will also receive a week’s free pass to the facility. For details, call 912-265-4100.
Blood donors have the potential of touching up to three lives when donating blood. Southeast Georgia Health System is hosting three opportunities to donate blood in April.
• From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday: The Oneblood mobile unit with be at the Health System’s Camden hospital, located at 2000 Dan Proctor Drive. All donors will receive a $20 eGift Card and a Oneblood T-shirt. Appointments are encouraged, visit oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #30948.
• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday: Lifesouth will hold a blood drive at the Health System’s Brunswick hospital, located at 2415 Parkwood Drive, in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center. Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card, T-shirt, free cholesterol screening, and the satisfaction of saving lives in their community. Half of the units collected will be donated directly to Southeast Georgia Health System. To register, visit https://bit.ly/blood-apr21.
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group offers programs
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group provides a number of programs for those with the disease and their families. They host a regular monthly meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorpe Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island.
They also have organized a group fitness class, held each week at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers are welcome. There will be no class on the first Thursday of the month, due to the monthly group meeting.
Caregivers are offered a support group from 10 to 11 a.m. each 4th Wednesday at Memory Matters, 2803 Sherwood Dr., Brunswick. Parkinson’s patients are invited to attend where they can enjoy televisions and puzzles as the meeting is held. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.