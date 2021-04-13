Blood drives celebrate National Volunteer Month
April is National Volunteer Month. With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer blood donors are essential.
Healthy volunteer donors are needed every day to help keep the blood flowing for hospitals and patients that rely on a readily available blood supply. As a special thank you, those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.
Local drives include one being held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 at the St. Simons Police Precinct, 1965 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. There will be another from noon to 5 p.m. April 27 at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.
Emerald Isle Counseling honors staff
Denise Schuster, MA, LPC, recently obtained her bariatric counseling certification. She works with those completing the Journey for Life Bariatric Program.
Erin Campbell, LCSW, completed her training to become a clinically licensed social worker.
Both Schuster and Campbell treat patients at Emerald Isle Counseling in Brunswick.
Community hospice receives accreditation
Community Health Accreditation Partner Inc. (CHAP) announced recently that Coastal Hospice of Georgia has been awarded CHAP Accreditation under the CHAP Hospice Standards of Excellence.
CHAP Accreditation demonstrates that Coastal Hospice of Georgia meets the industry’s nationally recognized standards. The rigorous evaluation by CHAP focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources and long-term viability. Simply stated, adherence to CHAP’s standards leads to better quality care.
For more information about the CHAP accreditation process, please visit the CHAP website at www.chapinc.org. For additional information on CHAP, please contact Teresa Harbour, senior vice president, Accreditation, at 202-467-1701 or teresa.harbour@chapinc.org.
— The Brunswick News