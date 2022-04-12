Free swim lessons offered in May
Georgia Swim School LLC will host two free lessons in May. The first will be a Baby Safety Swim at 9 a.m. May 21. The second will be for adult or teens at 7 p.m. May 26. Both lessons will be held at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To sign up, email Georgiaswimschool@gmail.com.
Relay for Life to return April 22
The American Cancer Society will host its annual Relay for Life in-person at Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Road, Brunswick.
Luminaria are currently being sold, but those must be purchased prior to the end of the day Thursday to be added to the Memory Board. Luminaria will continue to be on sale through April 22.
To join or to donate, visit RelayForLife.org/GlynnGa.
NAMI holds weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection Support Group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family Support Group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Southeast Georgia Health System Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave, Brunswick. Face masks are required. There is no charge to attend. The groups do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
The Connect Group will meet in the Open Door classroom and the Family Group will meet in the Duncan classroom. Attendees must enter through the glass door. Face masks will be optional. The groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge. The groups do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
— The Brunswick News