April is Donate Life Month
One organ and tissue donor can save or enhance the lives of up to 75 people. More than 112,000 people in the United States await the gift of life through organ donation, and more than 4,900 of those are in Georgia.
April is Donate Life Month, the month long celebration that commemorates those who have received or continue to wait for lifesaving transplants, as well as the donors who save lives.
The Southeast Georgia Health System encourages all Georgians to join their state’s organ and tissue donor registry.
“Organ and tissue donation provides the gift of life to tens of thousands of people each year through heart, kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, corneal or intestine transplants,” says Jan Jones, R.N., BSN, director of patient care services.
“Without the generosity of donors, the patients waiting for those vital organs will die. But each of us have the power to save lives.”
For more information, visit www.DonateLifeGeorgia or www.LifeLinkFoundation.org or call 1-866-57-SHARE (1-866-577-4273) and request a registry card.
Heller Healthcare treating healthy patients during outbreak
The staff of Heller Healthcare and Golden Isles Functional Medicine, 208 Scranton Connector, Suite 120, Brunswick, are accepting patients who are well and are in need of treatment or regenerative medicine.
Among the ailments being treated are pain, numbness, old or new injuries, skin issues, headache, hormone replacement, regenerative medicine and physician guided weight loss. For more information, call 912-264-2244 or visit www.HellerHealthcare.com or www.GoldenIslesFunctionalMedicine.com.
