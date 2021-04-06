CCHS offering mobile COVID-19 vaccine, in-office appointments
Coastal Community Health Services is offering multiple ways to get a COVID-19 vaccination throughout April.
There will be a clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 106 Shoppers Way, Suite 110, Brunswick. Walk-ins are welcome.
It will offer injections by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays at its clinic, 106 Shoppers Way, Suite 110, Brunswick. Appointments will also be available at the Shoppers Way location on April 21 and April 28. The mobile unit will be offering visits at businesses and schools as well.
From 9 to 11:30 a.m. April 20, there will be a vaccination drive at the Perry Park clinic, 2211 Bartow St., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-289-2006.
For more information about mobile vaccination opportunities, call 912-580-0073. To make an appointment at the main location, call 912-574-5097. The website is www.coastalchs.org.
Alzheimer’s Foundation joins Gateway Community Services Board
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) welcomed Gateway Community Service Board in Brunswick as its newest member organization. Gateway Community Service Board joins AFA’s network of more than 2,200 member organizations nationwide with the goal of providing support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
Gateway Community Service Board provides community services for mental health, substance use disorders and developmental disorders and disabilities to the people and communities they serve. They serve eight counties including Glynn, Camden,McIntosh, Liberty, Chatham, Bryan, Long and Effingham. They provide individual and family counseling, psychiatric evaluations, pharmacy assistance, patient assistance with medications, and a host of other services.
Southeast Georgia Health System encourages
organ donation
More than 112,000 people in the United States are awaiting the gift of life through organ donation. More than 4,900 of those live in Georgia.
April is Donate Life Month, which commemorates those who have received or continue to wait for lifesaving transplants, as well as the donors who save and heal lives.
In participation of this effort, the Southeast Georgia Health System is working to create awareness. The facility is working to encourage all Georgians to join the state’s organ and tissue registry. Residents can join Georgia’s organ and tissue donor registry in a variety of ways:
• Visit DonateLifeGeorgia.
• When obtaining/renewing a driver’s license or identification card at a local driver’s license office.
• Call Donate Life Georgia directly at 1-866-57-SHARE (1-866-577-4273) and request a registry card.
LifeLink of Georgia is a nonprofit community service organization dedicated to the recovery of organs and tissues for transplantation. Visit LifeLinkFoundation.org or call 800-544-6667 with questions about organ and tissue donation.
— The Brunswick News